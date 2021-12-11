'Scope' and cost of software fix to naval helicopters expected in spring 2022

A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, flies near the base in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Work has begun on the software issue identified as a cause of last year's naval helicopter crash off Greece that killed six Canadian crew members, but the full extent of the changes and costs involved won't be known until spring next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan