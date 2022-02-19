New documentary hopes to bring plight of North Atlantic right whale to wider audience

A pair of North Atlantic right whales are seen feeding in an undated still image handout from the film Last of the Right Whales. The documentary, opening in Canadian theatres on Feb. 20 to coincide with World Whale Day, shows the efforts of several groups and individuals to protect and restore the population of the dwindling whale species as it deals with entanglements in lost fishing gear and collisions with vessels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Last of the Right Whales, *MANDATORY CREDIT*