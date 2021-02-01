Harnessing the Bay of Fundy: New platform has turbines like a boat's outboard motor

Employees of Sustainable Marine watch as a large floating tidal energy platform with six underwater turbines, the latest high-tech bid to generate electricity by harnessing the Bay of Fundy's powerful tides, is launched at A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. in Meteghan River, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Sustainable Marine says its Pempa’q In-stream Tidal Energy Project will eventually include two other platforms, which will produce a total of nine megawatts of electricity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan