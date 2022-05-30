'Lost confidence:' Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash

Family and friends of the victims protest outside the hotel where the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the April 2020 mass murders in rural Nova Scotia, is being held in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the mass shooting is expected to testify before the inquiry today, but the public will be barred from hearing what he has to say — at least for the next few days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan