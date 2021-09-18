P.E.I. Green Leader says Tory premier's scolding him on COVID-19 revealed as improper

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker makes a point at the provincial leaders debate at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Prince Edward Island's Opposition leader says a rise in COVID-19 has revealed the inappropriateness of a public scolding dished out by the premier over criticisms of the government's back-to-school pandemic policies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan