N.S. inquiry: Senior RCMP officer pushed to keep secret safety bulletin on killer

Commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, observe as commission counsel Jamie Van Wart questions Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan, in charge of contract and Indigenous policing for the RCMP, appearing by video at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan