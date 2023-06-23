U.S. navy heard possible 'implosion' before Titan submersible was reported missing

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, left, steps away from the media at the conclusion of a news conference, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston. The U.S. Navy has confirmed its acoustic sensors detected “an anomaly consistent with an implosion” in the area where the doomed submersible Titan was operating when it lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne