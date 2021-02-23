New Brunswick auditor general expresses serious concern with ongoing debt at NB Power

The Point Lepreau nuclear power plant in Point Lepreau, N.B., is seen on Monday, July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

 GAC

FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's auditor general says NB Power needs to make reduction of its $4.9-billion debt a priority.

Kim Adair-MacPherson tabled two volumes of her annual report today as she appeared before the legislature's public accounts committee.

She says NB Power has the highest debt-to-equity ratio of all government-owned utilities in Canada.

Adair-MacPherson says she has a "serious concern" that the utility has repeatedly failed to meet debt reduction and income targets.

She said NB Power has reduced debt by an average of $20 million annually since the refurbishment of the Point Lepreau nuclear power plant was completed in 2013 but would have to reduce the debt by $65 million per year to meet its 2027 target.

She told the committee that inaccurate forecasting by the utility leads to a lack of debt reduction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

