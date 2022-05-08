FREDERICTON - The second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show. Here is a list of the winners:
-- Blues Recording of the Year: Campbell and Johnston's Black Market Band - Self-titled Album
-- Children’s Entertainer of the Year: Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman
-- Classical Composer of the Year: Amy Brandon
-- Classical Recording of the Year: Maureen Batt and Grej -- “Lighthouse”
-- Country Recording of the Year: Scott MacKay -- “Stupid Cupid”
-- Dance Recording of the Year: Pindeo and Loeb -- “Good Vibe Feeling”
-- Electronic Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- “Autopilot”
-- Folk Recording of the Year: The Gilberts -- “Tell Me”
-- Global Recording of the Year: Weak Size Fish -- “The Drift”
-- Inspirational Recording of the Year: Morgan Toney -- “First Flight”
-- Instrumental Recording of the Year: Andy Creeggan -- “Andiwork IV”
-- Jazz Recording of the Year: Steve Amirault -- “Montreal Jazz Trio”
-- Loud Recording of the Year: Botfly -- “Lower Than Love”
-- Pop Recording of the Year: Hillsburn -- “Slipping Away”
-- R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Zamani -- “Selfish”
-- Rising Star Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- “Autopilot”
-- Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Adam Young -- “Yearbook”
Industry awards
-- Artist Innovator of the Year: Mallory Johnson
-- Company of the Year: Side Door Access
-- Event of the Year: Levee on the Lake
-- Industry Innovator of the Year: Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party
-- Management/Manager of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group
-- Media Outlet of the Year: First Light Fridays
-- Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith
-- Producer of the Year: Corey LeRue
-- Studio Engineer of the Year: Thomas Stajcer
-- Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple
-- Video Director of the Year: Cecil Johnson
Honorary awards
-- Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: 1755 -- "le monde et bien changé"
-- Director's Special Achievement: Patsy Gallant
-- Bucky Adams Memorial Award: Tachichi, Tyrone Thompson
-- Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award: Cutting Crew
-- Industry Builder Award: Le Grenier Musique, Carol Doucet
-- Musician's Achievement Award: Yvette Lorraine
-- Stompin’ Tom Awards: Buddy MacDonald, Jean Surette, Gordon Quinton, Charles Austin, Scott Parsons
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.