Air Force assessing pristine Sable Island as rescue-staging area for helicopters

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter performs search and rescue training with M/V Halmar, a multi-purpose vessel owned by Dominion Diving, in Halifax harbour on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The RCAF says it is assessing whether to set up a fuel cache and access to helicopter landing pads on Sable Island for its Cormorant search and rescue helicopters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan