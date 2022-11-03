After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties

John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas are shown in a handout photo from the GoFundMe page "For the Zahl Family." Twenty-two people were killed on April 18-19, 2020, by Gabriel Wortman, who drove a replica police vehicle during a 13-hour manhunt. Zahl and his spouse Thomas were among the early victims.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-GoFundMe MANDATORY CREDIT