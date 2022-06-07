Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags

Commission counsel Roger Burrill presents information about the police paraphernalia used by Gabriel Wortman, at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Monday, April 25, 2022. The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has revealed two new RCMP miscues that delayed a warning to the public that the killer was driving a replica police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan