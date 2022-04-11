Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal

Greg Muise, Onslow fire chief, Darrell Currie, deputy chief and Portapique resident Richard Ellison, left to right, arrive to take questions about the incident at the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade Hall at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Monday, April 11, 2022. RCMP officers shot at the building believing Gabriel Wortman, responsible for the murder rampage, was located there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan