'Come From Away' musical comes home to Gander in Newfoundland — where it all began

Singer Petrina Bromley, one of the stars of the Broadway musical "Come From Away," sings during a gala to honour Second World War veterans, in St. John's on Friday, July 2, 2021. The smash hit musical “Come From Away” is coming home to Newfoundland on Friday. A new production of the Broadway show has been reimagined for the stage at the Arts and Culture Centre in Gander, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly