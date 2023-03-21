Halifax high school student charged with attempted murder after school stabbings

HALIFAX - A 15-year-old student has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two staff members at a Halifax-area high school were stabbed on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday saying the two victims — both employees of Charles P. Allen High School in the Bedford area — were recovering in hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.
Police confirmed that the accused was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but there was no indication of how he received those injuries.
The teenager appeared in Halifax youth court on Tuesday morning with a bandage on the front of his neck, as the reading of charges was waived and a bail hearing was set for Thursday.
He didn't speak but appeared calm, and as he left the room his mother touched her heart and gestured her hand towards him. There is a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act on the identity of the accused.
Terry Nickerson, the youth Crown prosecutor, indicated to the court that he expected a psychiatric assessment would be carried out.
Outside the courtroom, the prosecutor said the Crown had given notice it will seek an adult penalty, while noting it was early in the proceedings.
The police statement said the boy has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon.
Meanwhile, a staff member at the school said teachers were furious because of what they described as a lack of support from the administration.
"Teachers had the morning to deal with their feelings," said the teacher, who was granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the school.
"A lot of anger being expressed at lack of help and regard for teachers .... Everyone is getting more and more upset. Teachers are shocked that they are expected to be back in the classroom."
The teacher said staff had gathered at the school with the understanding that classes would resume in the afternoon, but the teacher later said classes were cancelled once it became clear the teachers were still angry.
The regional school authority did not respond to requests for an interview, saying the Halifax Regional Centre for Education would release a statement later in the day.
As for the victims, the teacher said one of them — a vice-principal — had been texting reassuring messages to staff on Monday morning after a successful surgery.
On Monday, police said officers were dispatched to the school at 9:20 a.m., and the suspect was arrested outside the school 11 minutes later. A spokeswoman for the school authority confirmed the suspect was in the school office at the time of the stabbings.
The student was with a vice-principal when the student suddenly became violent, and that's when a secretary intervened, the teacher said Monday.
The teacher said the student's actions were considered out of character, though there had been recent signs of trouble. He was recently caught tearing down gay pride flags from the walls at school, which is apparently why he'd been called in for previous meetings with staff.
About 1,700 students in grades 10 to 12 attend the school, which is among the largest in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.