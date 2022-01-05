Iain Rankin, former N.S. premier and leader of Liberals, announces resignation

HALIFAX - Former Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin announced on Wednesday he would resign as leader of the Liberals, less than five months after his party lost to the Progressive Conservatives and failed to win a third-consecutive mandate.
Rankin, 38, served as premier for just over six months, after the party chose him in late February 2021 to succeed two-term premier Stephen McNeil. Nova Scotia's 29th premier entered last summer's election campaign with a large lead in the polls and momentum from McNeil’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Rankin ran an ineffective campaign and was unable to connect with the public, according to political observers.
After reflecting on his future over the holiday season, Rankin told reporters he intends to continue as leader until the party holds a leadership race, adding that he also wants to focus on his family and new child. He said the Liberals should modernize and should learn from an ongoing campaign review.
"I started to talk to (Liberal) members over the last number of months about how they see things moving forward and there's work to do there for sure," he said Wednesday. "A lot of members obviously were disappointed with the election result, and they want to be included in rebuilding this party after eight years in government."
He said members also told him the party needs to improve the way it communicates with them. "After you're in government for a long time, there needs to be a look at how to connect better with members, and that's what I'm hearing members want."
Rankin accepted responsibility for the election loss, adding that he had failed to lay out a clear vision for how the province would recover economically from the pandemic. He said he plans to stay on as MLA for Timberlea—Prospect after a successor is found. No date for the party vote has been scheduled, but he said he suspects it will be some time this year.
The Liberals stumbled before the summer election began. Rankin revealed in July he had been convicted of impaired driving as a young man in 2003 and 2005. He provided few details about the second conviction, which was dismissed in court. The lack of disclosure surrounding the second case prompted a series of unflattering media reports.
In the early part of the campaign, news broke that Rankin's party had pressured candidate Robyn Ingraham to drop out because she had previously sold revealing photos of herself on the website OnlyFans. Ingraham also alleged the party had told her to lie and instead cite her mental health issues as the reason for leaving.
Rankin’s campaign couldn't find an answer to counter Tory Leader Tim Houston's strategy of focusing on the problems in the health-care system. Houston constantly highlighted the chronic shortage of family doctors, excessive waits for ambulances and a lack of available mental health supports as issues that needed to be urgently addressed.
After the Aug. 17 election, the Liberals seat count fell from 24 to 17. The Tories, meanwhile, went up to 31 seats from 17. There were four more seats added to the legislature for the summer election, for a total of 55.
The NDP have six seats and there is one Independent member.
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill also recently announced he would step down from the role as soon as his party chooses his successor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.
