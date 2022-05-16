Coroner's inquest begins into 2020 police shooting of Indigenous woman in N.B.

Catherine McCarthy-Martin holds a yellow rose in honour of her niece Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A jury of three women and two men has been chosen in the coroner's inquest into the death of Chantel Moore -- a 26-year-old Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check on June 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito