Fiona fallout: Nova Scotia premier blasts cellphone companies for prolonged outages

Crews from Nova Scotia Power work on reconnecting the power grid to the Glace Bay Hospital knocked out by Hurricane Fiona, in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The premier of Nova Scotia has issued a stinging rebuke to the telecommunications companies that serve the province, saying too many Nova Scotians are still without cellphone service, four days after post-tropical storm Fiona roared across Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant