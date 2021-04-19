Large tourism operators in Nova Scotia get $35 million in loan support

The Nova Scotia government says nearly $35 million in loans have been guaranteed through a program aimed at helping larger tourism operators struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth Labi Kousoulis, shown in this Thursday, March 25, 2021, file photo, says the program fills a gap in order to help the tourism sector rebound because the larger operators were not eligible for federal programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan