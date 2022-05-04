Mass shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns

A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, May 8, 2020. The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked today to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan