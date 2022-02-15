Four dead, search continues for 17 missing from Spanish fishing boat off Newfoundland

HALIFAX - Rescue teams searched in rough seas east of Newfoundland Tuesday for a Spanish fishing vessel that sank with the loss of at least four of its crew, while another 17 were reported missing.
Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, a spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, said a distress signal was received just after midnight from a vessel located more than 460 kilometres east of St. John's. He confirmed three survivors and four bodies were found in a life-raft by another Spanish fishing boat that was in the area.
"Based on the location, it was the best outcome to have another vessel close by," Owens said.
A Cormorant helicopter, a C130 Hercules aircraft and the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cygnus were joined by "a number" of Spanish fishing vessels in the area to search for the missing ship, Owens said.
"The weather is making it challenging," Owens added. "We are looking at four-metre waves and a quarter-mile visibility."
Owens was unable to confirm the name of the missing ship, but authorities in Spain have said the 50-metre vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank around 1 a.m. eastern time in rough seas. Spanish authorities said the ship operates out of Spain's northwestern Galicia region.
At least four of the 24-member crew are dead while three were rescued and 15 others were missing. Those rescued were in one of the vessel's four lifeboats, while two other lifeboats were found empty and the fourth was unaccounted for.
Spanish officials said the sunken vessel's crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana. The owner of the fishing boat, Grupo Nores, wasn't immediately available for comment.
The sinking comes on the 40th anniversary of the sinking of the Ocean Ranger oil rig on Newfoundland's Grand Banks, about 315 kilometres east of St. John's, on Feb. 15, 1982. The rig was demolished by high winds and massive waves, which led to the deaths of 84 men.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.
— With files from The Associated Press.