Lionel Desmond inquiry: Sister says her family received no help from Veterans Affairs

Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. Access to health records figured prominently during hearings today for an inquiry investigating why a mentally ill former Canadian soldier in Nova Scotia killed his family and himself in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT