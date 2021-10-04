New Brunswick coroner's inquest into fatal shooting of Rodney Levi hears 911 calls

A picture of Rodney Levi sits at the front of a conference room in Miramichi, N.B., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, where a coroner’s inquest is underway into his death. A coroner's inquest into the RCMP fatal shooting of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick has heard the 911 calls and police transmissions from June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett