New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence

Justin Bourque is depicted in an artist's sketch at his sentencing hearing at Moncton Law Courts in Moncton, N.B. on Tuesday, October 28, 2014. Bourque, who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014, has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting 75-year parole ineligibility period reduced to 25 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carol Taylor