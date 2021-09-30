Labrador's Innu Nation drops lawsuit, injunction application over Muskrat Falls

Innu Grand Chief Etienne Rich (Innu Nation), left, Deputy Grand Chief Mary Ann Nui (Innu Nation) and Chief Eugene Hart (Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation) outside the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St John's, after filing lawsuits against the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador over the Muskrat Falls rate-mitigation agreement, on Aug. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Innu Nation, Greg Locke