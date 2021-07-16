N.S. police officer, wife launching complaint for 'driving while Black' stop by RCMP

Angela Simmonds poses for a portrait in an undated handout photo at the Weldon Law Building on Dalhousie University's campus in Halifax. Simmonds, a lawyer, and her husband, Halifax police superintendent Dean Simmonds, are launching a complaint alleging the RCMP stopped their vehicle and ordered the officer out at gunpoint based on racial profiling. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Angela Simmonds, *MANDATORY CREDIT*