War not affecting Ukrainian rocket supplier for Nova Scotia spaceport project: CEO

Volodymyr Taftai, head of Ukraine's state space agency, Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, and Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, left to right, display a model of the Cyclone 4M rocket in Halifax, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The company planning to build Canada's first spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia says the war in Ukraine has so far not affected its chosen supplier of medium-range rockets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan