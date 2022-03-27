RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer

Michael MacDonald, chair, flanked by fellow commissioners Leanne Fitch, left, and Kim Stanton, releases their decision regarding which additional witnesses will be called to testify at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the April 2020 mass murders in rural Nova Scotia in Halifax on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Blunt comments on RCMP staffing shortages made to Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry have drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan