Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia

RCMP Cpl. Duane Ivany, a member of the force's emergency medical response team, fields questions as commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, look on at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan