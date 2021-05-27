Right whale protection: conservation group calls for mandatory speed limits for ships

In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. An ocean conservation group trying to prevent ships from striking critically endangered whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence says new satellite data indicates that vessels transiting the Cabot Strait are routinely ignoring voluntary speed limits. Oceana Canada is calling on Ottawa to impose mandatory speed limits to protect North Atlantic right whales, but the federal Transport Department and a group that represents the shipping industry are challenging the data. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Dwyer