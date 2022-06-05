Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings

Commission counsel Roger Burrill presents information about the police paraphernalia used by Gabriel Wortman, at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Monday, April 25, 2022. The inquiry is expected this week to examine one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan