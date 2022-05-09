Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths

Allen and Debbie Martin touch the monument engraved with the names of the 26 coal miners who perished in the Westray mine disaster, at the Westray Miners Memorial Park in New Glasgow, N.S. on May 9, 2017. Allen's brother, Glenn Martin, was killed when the coal mine exploded on May 9, 1992. Family members who lost loved ones in the disaster will mark the 30th anniversary of their deaths today in a ceremony at the memorial park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan