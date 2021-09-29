Coroner's jury hears evidence in inquest into police shooting of Indigenous N.B. man

A picture of Rodney Levi sits at the front of a conference room in Miramichi, N.B., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, where a coroner’s inquest is underway into his death. Levi was shot dead by the RCMP on June 12, 2020 after police responded to the complaint of a disturbance at a home in Sunny Corner, N.B. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett