Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived

A memorial pays tribute to Gina Goulet outside her residence in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.The summary released Wednesday by a public inquiry says Gina Goulet was shot at about 11 a.m. at her home in Shubenacadie, about 60 kilometres north of Halifax, roughly 10 minutes after a final text to her daughter Amelia Butler.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan