Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: Advice given to witnesses worries former judge

A former Supreme Court of Canada justice working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 dead says he was concerned to hear a top Mountie say he was advised not to proactively share information relevant to the inquiry. Visitors pay their repects at a memorial honouring the victims of the April 2020 murder rampage in rural Nova Scotia, in Victoria Park in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan