Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert

Residents of Canada's East Coast are keeping a close watch on hurricane Lee. Recently released computer-generated forecasts suggest the powerful storm is headed for the Maritimes late next week. But an expert says these long-range 'spaghetti' models are of little use at this stage. This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee, right, off in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)