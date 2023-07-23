Communities across Nova Scotia are still assessing the damage following massive floods triggered by widespread rainstorms over the weekend.
Two children are among four people reported missing Saturday after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of the province.
The downpour started Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimetres of rain in the Hammonds Plains, Bedford and Lower Sackville areas.
The port city typically receives about 90 to 100 millimetres of rain during an average July.
Environment Canada says based on radar estimates and unofficial observations, some parts of Nova Scotia may have received more than 300 mm in 24 hours.
Premier Tim Houston declared a provincewide state of emergency, which will remain in effect until Aug. 5, unless the government terminates or extends it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.