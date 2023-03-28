Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testifies at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. As a public inquiry prepares for the release of its final report into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, its findings are sure to refocus the public spotlight on the RCMP's problem-plagued response to the 13-hour rampage that claimed 22 lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan