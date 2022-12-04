A bologna mascot upstages Santa every year in the St. John's, N.L., Christmas parade

The Maple Leaf Big Stick Balogna interacts with a child during the St. John's Downtown Christmas Parade in St. John's on Sunday December 4, 2022. The Maple Leaf Foods Mr. Big Stick mascot is a waving, walking, cylindrical stick of bologna -- complete with a top knot -- which has been a staple of the city's parade for over 25 years. THE CANADINA PRESS/Paul Daly