Hurricane watches issued for southwestern Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick

Residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick are being warned to prepare for power outages and localized flooding as hurricane Lee is expected to transition to a powerful post-tropical storm on Saturday as it makes landfall in the region. This photo provided by Austin Rebello shows fallen trees from a storm that passed on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Killingly, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Austin Rebello, *MANDATORY CREDIT*