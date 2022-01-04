Calls grow for inmate releases as COVID-19 cases climb in Canada's jails and prisons

Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, N.L., overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011. Calls for governments to release of inmates in provincial jails and federal prisons are growing as outbreaks of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant rip through the country's correctional facilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly