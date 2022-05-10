'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert

An RCMP officer talks with a local resident before escorting them home at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he can't understand why the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a lone gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan