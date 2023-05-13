Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper

A woven copper wire figure "Turning Away" in copper wire woven on a loom, sculpted, electroplated and patinated by Nova Scotia artist Dawn MacNutt is shown in the handout image. MacNutt says she discovered Thursday that the works which had been on display outside her studio and home in rural Little Harbour, N.S., were gone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Peter Barss **MANDATORY CREDIT **