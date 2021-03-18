The man is charge of Kelowna’s airport is slamming the federal government for what he calls an “appalling” level of assistance to the aviation industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
YLW director Sam Samaddar is predicting the country could see a return to the days of Canadians driving across the Canada-U.S. border to catch cheaper flights from American airports when things return to normal in the future because of Ottawa’s low level of assistance now.
“The Canadian government’s investment in the aviation industry, it’s been appalling to be honest with you,” said Samaddar.
He said while U.S. airports have received about $20 billion in direct government assistance, in Canada the figure is only about $230 million.
With lockdowns, quarantines, border closures and other measures implemented by countries around the world, including in Canada for returning residents, air travel has seen a monumental drop over the last year.
In the case of Kelowna’s airport, total passenger numbers in 2020 fell to just 730,000 from just over two million in 2019 — and that was with two good months at the start of the year prior to the declaration of a worldwide pandemic. (January and February 2020)
This year, the airport is projecting just 500,000 passengers will pass through the doors of its terminal, a number not seen at YLW since the mid-1990s.
“It’s difficult to watch (the numbers) go back to where they were when I started my career in this industry,” said Samaddar.
As one of the country’s 10 busiest airport prior to the pandemic, YLW had 47 passenger flights a day to 14 destinations across Canada and in the U.S., as well as to Mexico and the Caribbean. Now there are just nine flights a day to eight Canadian airports.
In 2019 YLW was “bursting at the seams.” necessitating yet another large and ambitious and expensive expansion plan. But major parts of that plan have had to be put on hold because of the pandemic.
Still, other parts of the plan‚ such as taxiway repairs, cannot wait and will have to go ahead.
“You can’t just shut down an airport,” said Samaddar, noting cargo traffic must continue as well as medical flights and other essential movement of goods and people.
YLW, which is owned and operated by the City of Kelowna, generates its own revenues and does not receive any direct financial support from city taxpayers, had to use substantial financial reserves to continue operating in 2020 as a result of a huge drop in revenues in 2020.
Samaddar said expansion plans will be based on passenger numbers and he is not expecting the numbers to return to anywhere near 2019 levels until least 2025.
But it is not just the level of assistance from Ottawa that has the YLW director upset.
He said he feels the aviation industry has also received an “bad rap” when it comes to the perception airplanes and airports are hotbeds for COVID-19 transmission.
Claiming only about 1% of COVID-19 transmissions come from airplanes — compared to 92 per cent from community events — Samaddar said his industry had plans in place to help stop the spread of the virus long before government orders were handed down.
He added airports and airlines have also been transparent when it comes to warning the public about possible contact exposure travellers may have had with others on planes, people who tested positive for COVID-19.
“And here we are a year into the pandemic and I can’t believe we still do not have automatic contact tracing,” he said.
Despite the adverse impact the pandemic has had on YLW, there has been some good news, however.
Earlier this week, Air Canada announced it will start flying between Kelowna and Montreal this July if able to do so.
It’s a route YLW officials say they have been lobbying for since before the outbreak of COVID-19. It will give travellers direct access to the country’s four largest
airports — Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary, where they can transfer to flights to anywhere in the world.
The airport is also working on plans for the development of some of the land it owns to the east of YLW as a way of generating more revenues in light of the losses it incurred by the pandemic response. Details of those plans have not yet been released.
The impact of the pandemic on YLW has also magnified the importance to the regional economy of the airport, said Samaddar. YLW is considered one of the largest economic generators in the region.
Several areas of the economy, such as accommodation and food services, have felt an impact in part because of the lack of visitors and visitors who do come here but do not fly, typically spend less money, he said.
Meanwhile, Samaddar downplayed recent reports the airport has lost its international designation, calling it temporary and the result of “housekeeping” being done by Transport Canada and the International Civil Aviation Organization.
The designation for ICAO charts requires international airports to have a number of services beyond just international flights, such as Canada Border Services Agency, immigration services, 24-hour firefighting and 24-hour operation in addition to other services to be designated as an international airport.
Kelowna has all the required services, said Samaddar and the airport simply needs to reapply for the designation, which will be done before the June 30 deadline.