Presidential and executive suites are being added to a 33-storey hotel and conference centre proposed in downtown Kelowna, as part of its re-application for development permits.
Permits approved in February 2020 for the long-delayed waterfront project on Queensway Avenue have expired due to a two-year limitation in B.C.
In a summary of changes submitted along with the drawings this week, Westcorp said it’s decreasing the number of rooms from 184 to 175 to meet parking requirements. The company said the number of rooms may yet be further reduced.
“While the (development permit) drawings for hotel floors do not yet reflect the reduction in hotel rooms, the hotel brand we are working with is requiring a number of presidential and executive suites (much larger hotel suites) to be designed which will reduce the overall hotel room count,” said Westcorp.
They have not yet revealed the hotel brand they’ve been working with.
Plans still include a restaurant on the 18th floor.
Gail Temple, a vice-president with Edmonton-based company, did not respond to a request for comment. However, she told The Daily Courier in 2020 it’s not uncommon for projects of this size and complexity to take time. She said the company had already invested $4 million in marketing efforts and a sales centre on Bernard Avenue.
The project was first approved in 2014, with an expected completion of 2017. It has been delayed for numerous reasons over the years, including trouble securing financing, speculation tax, and COVID-19. The project will come back in front of Kelowna city council again.