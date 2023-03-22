If you are looking for kid-friendly activities on the Easter long weekend, Grizzli Winery is offering an Easter event April 8.
The Vineyard Easter Egg Hunt for registered children aged eight and under starts at 11:30 a.m. with limited spots available. Children may be accompanied by an adult or other family members as they roam the winery grounds in search of Easter eggs and prizes. Bring your own basket.
At noon, the winery doors open with Egg-stra Activities that include Easter-themed indoor activities for kids such as a scavenger hunt and egg decorating, and wine tastings, by-the-glass wine purchases and prizes available for adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission to the Egg-stra Activities is $5. The Vineyard Easter Egg Hunt is an additional $8 add-on. Register online at exploretock.com/grizzliwinery/event/
397864/easter-in-the-vineyard-with-egg-stra-indoor-activities.
This is a pet-friendly event.
Nominate your favourite musician
Have you got a favourite local musician, band, music industry person or music venue? Now is your opportunity to nominate them for the inaugural Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards.
Nominations are open online at GonzoOkanagan.com until March 31. The final vote between the top three nominees in each of the 25 categories will take place in April and May.
Winners will be announced June 16, the night before the 2023 Gonzo Okanagan Music Industry Golf Tournament and GonzoFest set for Sunset Ranch Golf Course.
Easter egg scramble April 9-10
The Beacon and Friends Easter Eggstravaganza and Spring Market returns to the Kinsmen Sports Fields on Shannon Lake Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 and 10.
The Easter egg scramble offers over 5,000 eggs filled with candy and toys each day. There will also be 12 sparkle eggs with grand prizes.
The scramble for children two to four years old takes place at 11 a.m., followed by the scramble for kids five to eight at 12:30 p.m. The scramble for kids nine to 12 years old goes at 2 p.m.
The scramble costs $5 per child. Bring your own basket.
Along with the Easter egg scramble, there will be vendors, food trucks, Easter crafts and games, inflatables, and photos with the Easter bunny. For more information or to buy tickets, go online to beaconandfriendsevents.com.
Quails’ Gate celebrates Irish wine making
Quails’ Gate Winery has collaborated with Irish Distillers, makers of Green Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey in Ireland, to introduce Green Spot Quails’ Gate, an addition to the Irish Distillers Wine Geese Series.
The series celebrates Ireland’s historic contribution to the wine world and is a tribute to the group of Irish families known as the Wine Geese, who left Ireland and set up wineries around the world.
Finishing for 16 months in Quails’ Gate Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir barrels adds a distinctive wine twist on the single-pot still whiskey.
Green Spot Quails’ Gate celebrates the legacy of both whiskey and wine-making traditions and brings together the residual soft tannins from the Pinot Noir which provide a silky sweet texture to the palate and notes of dried cranberries that work in harmony with Green Spot’s signature tastes of red apple, sweet pear, vanilla and nutmeg.
The Stewart family has Irish roots, with Richard Stewart Sr. immigrating to Canada from Ireland in 1908 and eventually establishing a nursery. His farming legacy lives on in Quails’ Gate Winery which was founded in 1989.
Green Spot Quails’ Gate is available at Old Vines Restaurant, the Whisky Room at the El Dorado Resort and select BC Liquor Stores.
Doughnation Day at Cob’s
April 1 is Doughnation Day at Cob’s Bread at Governor’s Market on the Westside. For every six-pack of hot cross buns Cob’s sells, they will donate $2 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Donations will remain on the Westside. As well, until April 1, Cob’s Bread at Governor’s Market will be accepting donations to the food bank.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.