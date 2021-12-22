Rashim Modi, one of the owners of the Evergreen Pizzeria which opened last week at 13A 2528 Main St. beside Prime Cannabis, said it wasn’t part of the business strategy to open next to a recreational cannabis store.
He had been looking
unsuccessfully for space in Kelowna, but spotted the space for lease adjacent to Prime in West Kelowna.
Modi said the restaurant stands out from other pizza places because it offers Indian pizza flavours as well as Italian.
“We have quite a few options to try out,” said Modi, adding there are about 35 specialty pizzas on the menu.
When everything is set up and running, Modi plans to bring out two new pizzas to the market every month
Modi recommends people try the Indian pizza, noting Ever-green does a good butter chicken pizza as well as garlic chili chicken pizza and sriracha chicken pizza.
“I haven’t seen anybody’s menu like this,” said Modi.
There are options for vegetarian pizzas as well, such as Palek Paneer pizza and Indian Veggie style pizza.
For meat lovers, options include meat lovers as well as the Philly Cheese Steak pizza which has gotten a good response.
There is even a Donair pizza.
Modi said there are a couple of curry options made from scratch such as shahi paneer, butter chicken and shahi lamb which have gotten good responses.
Everything at Evergreen is house made, including the meat sauce used in all of the pastas.
Wings are bought fresh and Evergreen makes their own flavours in-house.
They offer daily specials keeping families in mind, with package deals everybody can enjoy that are less expensive than ordering items individually.
Evergreen offers take out and delivery and sells pizza by the slice over lunch hour.
By the end of the holidays, Evergreen plans to introduce
hot ready-to-go meals such as butter chicken with rice and naan.
Evergreen Pizzeria is open Monday to Wednesday from
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m.
You can reach Evergreen Pizzeria at 250-601-1000.
Art workshops a good Christmas gift
If you’re still looking for Christmas gifts, consider an art workshop with artist Louise Lambert from Wine Country Studios.
The first Create Your Own Spirit Animal workshop for 2022 goes Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Wine Country Studios.
The workshop starts with a guided mediation, through which participants begin to visualize and become acquainted with the spirit guides within. They will then bring their spirit animal to life in a painting.
Lambert said people may have several spirit animals in their lifetime. They can come in and out of people’s lives to give them guidance and protection.
The workshop is perfect for those who are interested in connecting, curious about animal spirituality or just wanting to have fun in the process.
As well, Lambert is offering Creative Series Paint Like an Impressionistic Master workshops for beginners to experienced artists to discover and create their own impressionist art work.
Van Gogh’s Starry Night takes place Jan. 8; Van Gogh returns with Sunflowers Feb. 12 and Monet’s Waterlilies takes place April 3.
To learn more about the workshops go online to winecountrystudios.ca.
Lambert has also retooled Wine Country Studios using local talent to give it an online presence because of COVID-19.
Her art is shown online in contemporary interiors to show how the pictures could be hung.
She uses True Blue Picture Framing for her artwork.
Visitors to winecountry.ca can browse through Lambert’s works and buy pieces that actually represent the area in which they live.
Lambert said it’s almost a decorating website as well with all sorts of blog articles on decorating, how to do art and light and dark.
Lambert, who has a Metis background, is attempting to recruit Metis or Indigenous artists to join her on the site for exposure at no cost to them.
Wine Country Studios is located at 1632 Braeburn Ct., near Mission Hill Winery.
Actors Studio looks for acting dogs
Kelowna Actors Studio has put out to the call for auditions in early January for Bruiser Woods, a Chihuahua, and Rufus Buonofuonte, a Bulldog for their upcoming production of Legally Blonde.
The production will be directed by Randy Leslie who has worked with dogs on productions including Annie, Wizard of Oz and Camelot.
Each dog should have a great personality, enjoy people, be able to take commands and have a positive attitude.
Rehearsals will begin in late January and performances are scheduled to run Feb. 16 to March 6.
The dog actor should be available for all rehearsals and performances. The owner is free to attend or a dog handler will be supplied on site.
Auditions are by appointment only.
Send information, including age and a photo of your dog to Randy Leslie, artistic managing director at Randy@KelownaActorsStudio.com, by Jan. 3.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.