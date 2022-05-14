Fairview Cellars in Oliver is a prime example of succession planning done right.
When Danielle Hutton was hired as general manager of the winery in 2020, owner Bill Eggert told her: “I don’t want someone looking at this as a job. I want someone who will look at this as a lifetime.”
So, Danielle worked alongside Eggert to learn the business and took an accelerated course in winemaking.
And then, last month, as Eggert retired after 25 years at Fairview, Danielle and her husband, Dermott, bought the winery.
The Huttons are not new to the beverage industry.
In 2016, they moved to Oliver from Vancouver to become co-owners of Firehall Brewery, the microbrewery in the historic, former home of the Oliver fire department.
While in Vancouver, the couple worked in hospitality — Danielle at Blue Water Cafe and West Restaurant and Dermott as the manager of Premium Clubs and Restaurants at Rogers Arena, the home of the Vancouver Canucks.
The Huttons will keep Eggert’s legacy alive by continuing to produce stellar reds, whites and rose.
Using their backgrounds in hospitality, they plan to amp up the visitor experience at the winery, which is located on 10 acres at the northern tip of the Golden Mile beside Fairview Golf Course.
Three new releases from Fairview are making a splash — the 2019 Cabernet Franc ($35); the 2021 Sauvignon
Blanc-Semillon ($27); and the 2018
The Bear ($50), a Bordeaux-style red blend.
Winery takes climate action
Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland is the first Canadian winery to join International Wineries for Climate Action.
The winery has been committed to stewardship for years by making vineyards organic in 2011 and the winemaking facility organic in 2014.
Joining the climate action group means meeting certain membership requirements for gold or silver certification and a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 33% by 2030 and be net zero by 2050.
The climate action organization was founded by two international wine powerhouses — Torres in Spain and Jackson Family Wines in California.
Speaking of being environmentally responsible, Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls has earned Sustainable Winegrowing BC certification for its Stag’s Hollow and Shuttleworth Creek vineyards. The certification not only demands regenerative farming and protection of land, water and air, but fostering employee health and safety, and community well being, as well.
Quails’ Gate Winery in West Kelowna also recently achieved Sustainable Winegrowing BC certification, participates in the Return-It wine cork collection and recycling program and is celebrating a
10-year partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
You’re invited to wine trail today
It’s touted as the wine and garden event of the season.
Thirteen wineries on the Westside Wine Trail in West Kelowna are inviting guests to visit today and tomorrow to Sip with Your Senses and drop by for complimentary tastings, seed starter packs and to get their self-guided passport stamped.
Many wineries will also have garden-themed items for sale, be offering hor d’oeuvres and have their restaurants and shops opening offering deals.
The Westside Wine Trail has also partnered with three hotels for those who want to staycation at a discount — A View to Remember B&B, The Cove Lakeside Resort and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Your passport is also your entry to win the ultimate West Kelowna wine-themed staycation valued at $650.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.