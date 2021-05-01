“These wines are here to party,” said Nathan Todd with a laugh.
He’s speaking of Foxly Wines, the more affordable, more approachable label from Foxtrot Winery on the Naramata Bench.
“Foxtrot has a lot of story and the wines are high-end and we’re narrowly Burgundy focused, so that means only Pinot Noir and Chardonnay,” said Todd.
“Foxly allows us to do more varietals, such as Pinot Gris, and a Rose. We’re positioning them as the mischievous, younger sibling of Foxtrot.”
Foxly, naturally, features a sly fox on its striking labels.
Foxly wines are still exceptional quality, but they may not be single vineyard and the grapes may be purchased from other growers.
“They are all crushable,” said Todd in reference to Foxly bottles being easy to drink on the patio, boat, picnic or at dinner.
“We want Foxly drinkers to enjoy now and maybe Foxly will be their gateway to Foxtrot.”
The Foxly 2019 Rose ($23) gets its pink blush from some skin contact with the Pinot Gris grapes that make up 95% of the blend, plus a splash of the little-known red varietal Zweigelt. The unique blend contains classic Rose aromas and flavours with an orange and vanilla bean twist.
The 2020 Pinot Gris ($21) is indeed crushable with a crisp and refreshing peach and cantaloupe profile.
Three of Foxly’s releases are a nod to Foxtrot’s Burgundy specialty with a 2016 Chardonnay ($29), a 2018 Pinot Noir ($23) and more mature 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir ($29).
Foxtrot’s history goes back to the early 1990s when Donald Munro, a UBC forestry professor, was one of the first to plant Dijon clone 115 Pinot Noir to exacting specifications on the Naramata Bench.
Those early Pinot Noir grapes were sold to Kettle Valley Winery.
Kettle Valley continued to buy the grapes when the Allander family bought the property in 2002.
In 2004, the family started to make their own wine under the Foxtrot name.
In 2018, Doug Barzelay and business partner Nathan Todd bought Foxtrot to carry on the Burgundy-style legacy and introduce Foxly.
Barzelay is a retired New York lawyer who co-authored Burgundy Vintages: A History from 1845, which is considered to be the new bible on the French winemaking region.
Todd, who is originally from Calgary and spent his summers as a kid in the Okanagan, founded wine brokerage and wine investment fund Private Cellar Selections in New York with Barzelay.
Private Cellar is still a going concern in the Big Apple, but Todd now lives in the Okanagan to oversee Foxtrot and Foxly.
New-look Rose
There’s a new look, feel and taste for the 2020 Gray Monk Rose ($18) from Lake Country.
Previously, Gray Monk’s pink came in a high-shouldered Bordeaux-style bottle.
Now it’s in a clear, slope-shouldered Rhone-style bottle to better show off its coral colouring.
The wine is also a blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot and the little-known Rotberger, which is only grown in the Okanagan by Gray Monk.
The result is a perfectly balanced tart-sweet expression.
The Rose is touted as the ideal match for the pizza on the menu at Gray Monk’s on-site restaurant, The Lookout.
However, the Rose can also be paired with any patio, picnic, salad, chicken or fish dish or soft cheese.
Terrace reopening
Mission Hill’s Terrace restaurant reopens for the season May 8 with a clutch of new culinary experiences.
The Terrace was named one of the world’s best winery restaurants by Travel+Leisure magazine a decade ago and the West Kelowna winery has kept that reputation up since.
Pre-set, wine-paired lunches and dinners menus daily are $60 and $125, respectively.
The special Mother’s Day dinner May 9 will be held in the nearby and equally al fresco Loggia and features four, wine-paired courses for $180 per person.
Reserve at MissionHillWinery.com
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.