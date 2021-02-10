Flair Airlines will relaunch some familiar Kelowna routes.
Flights to and from Edmonton and Toronto will be offered when Flair launches its summer schedule in May.
There will be Wednesday and Saturday flights to and from Toronto on the discount airline, as well Monday and Friday flights coming and going to Edmonton
The Edmonton-based airline is adding Ottawa, Kitchener-Waterloo, Halifax, Saint John, Thunder Bay, Charlottetown, Victoria and Abbotsford to its network.
The recent acquisition of new planes meant an expansion was in the works. Flair is offering limited service for the first couple months of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.